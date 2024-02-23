Industry
India marching towards a second farm revolution. But do farmers know that yet?
Puja Das 7 min read 23 Feb 2024, 02:13 PM IST
SummaryFertilisers minister Mansukh Mandaviya, amid the ongoing massive farmers’ agitation, says India is ushering in a second green revolution with alternative fertilisers such as nano-urea, among other initiatives. And that the government is conducting awareness programmes to get farmers to adapt.
NEW DELHI : A few years ago the government decided India needed to be self-sufficient in urea, a key fertiliser, and came up with a new policy: to reduce consumption of urea.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less