India marching towards a second farm revolution. But do farmers know that yet?

The budgetary allocation for fertiliser subsidy has been reduced to ₹ 1.67 trillion for FY25 against FY24’s revised allocation of ₹ 1.88 trillion. Is the government willing to spend beyond that amount to ensure fertiliser security even if it puts pressure on the fiscal deficit?

If the gas price goes up, the production cost (of urea) is bound to shoot up. Last year, gas prices went up significantly, putting upward pressure on production costs, and the government is bound to pay. Similarly, in DAP, if the international price of rock phosphate increases, the price will flare up, and vice versa. We spend more on urea subsidy. The subsidy on one bag of urea is around ₹1,700.