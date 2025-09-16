India earmarks ₹5,000 crore loan support to boost domestic shipbuilding
Summary
The finance ministry is considering a plan to offer interest subsidies under the proposed ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund, which will be modelled on India’s youngest development finance institution. On agenda: Lift India to be among the top 5 ship-owning nations globally by 2047.
The Union finance ministry has earmarked a budgetary support of ₹5,000 crore towards providing loans at low interest rates for shipping projects, two persons said.
