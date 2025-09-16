India earmarks ₹5,000 crore loan support to boost domestic shipbuilding

The Union finance ministry has earmarked a budgetary support of ₹5,000 crore towards providing loans at low interest rates for shipping projects, two persons said.

The ministry is considering providing a 3% interest subsidy under the proposed ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund, they said, declining to be identified.

This will help companies planning to build ships in India or acquire vessels that will bear the Indian flag get debt at a competitive rate, one of them said.

The plan for the interest rate subvention comes in the backdrop of the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways expecting investments of up to ₹75,000 crore in three greenfield ship-building clusters.

The subsidy is also expected to help domestic operators add more Indian flagged ships to their fleet—either through acquisitions or by purchasing made-in-India ships, giving manufacturers the confidence of getting assured orders.

India spends about $75 billion annually on leasing ships from abroad due to a lack of local manufacturing. India accounts for less than 1% of the global shipbuilding market, which is dominated by China, South Korea and Japan.

Because of this dearth of India-made vessels and paucity of long-term funding for the sector, India accounts for just about 2% of the world’s total ship carrying capacity and a mere 1,550-odd ships under its flag, show data from the Directorate General of Shipping.

The Maritime Development Fund, which is expected to get Cabinet approval soon, will have a ₹20,000 crore corpus, including ₹9,800 in Central government support and ₹10,200 crore from pension and wealth funds, including private equity companies and major Indian ports.

“This is a good step by the government and would go a long way in reducing the cost of capital for shipyards," said Kuljit Singh, partner and national infrastructure leader, EY India.

“It would be useful if, instead of seed equity, the government can simply provide some other non-equity and non-debt source of funding to ensure that shipyards do not need to service such government infusion and also do not need to share ownership upside with the government at a very young stage of their venture," he added.

A gamechanger for Indian shipping

The Maritime Development Fund—meant to offer financial support, including debt, equity, viability gap funding, and buyer credit—will chiefly provide equity support to maritime development projects such as shipbuilding, ship repairs, and ship breaking.

Based on its equity, the fund may also raise up to ₹2 trillion from the market towards lending for shipbuilding and acquiring vessels. The initial plan is for it to have a corpus spread over seven years.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive for India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, at global consulting firm CBRE, said the fund would modernise not only India’s shipbuilding capabilities but also accelerate the development of port-linked infrastructure, logistics corridors, and industrial real estate.

“It may also unlock the potential of some coastal regions and turn them into integrated maritime-industrial ecosystems," he said. “With this, the demand for residential real estate is also expected to rise eventually in those corridors."

The Maritime Development Fund would be set up on the lines of India’s youngest development finance institution—the National Bank For Financing Infrastructure And Development, which was established in 2021.

In fact, an earlier proposal was to set up the fund under NaBFID, but given the specialised nature of funding and the need to provide large-scale focused funding to the maritime sector, a dedicated fund was considered the best option.

Apart from promoting domestic shipbuilding, the fund would also promote development of cruise tourism by creating infrastructure and expanding the capacity of existing ports, dredging, and developing inland waterway networks.

India aims to be among the top five ship-owning nations globally with 100 million gross tonnage capacity by 2047.

The plan is to scale up domestic shipbuilding to be among the top 10 ship-building nations by 2030 and among the top five by 2047, with a production capacity of 4.5 million gross tonnage per annum from about 0.1 million gtpa now.

The ministries of finance and ports, shipping and waterways did not reply to Mint’s queries.