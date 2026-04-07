The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways is preparing to roll out about 20 sectoral reforms in the first 90 days of FY27, including the creation of a maritime sector regulator, revamped shipbuilding incentives and measures to increase India’s shipping tonnage, as part of a plan to strengthen the country’s maritime ecosystem and cut logistics costs.
India unveils 20 major maritime reforms to cut logistics costs and boost global trade presence
SummaryThe reforms include the creation of a maritime sector regulator, revamped shipbuilding incentives and measures to increase India’s shipping tonnage as part of a plan to strengthen the country’s maritime ecosystem and cut logistics costs.
The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways is preparing to roll out about 20 sectoral reforms in the first 90 days of FY27, including the creation of a maritime sector regulator, revamped shipbuilding incentives and measures to increase India’s shipping tonnage, as part of a plan to strengthen the country’s maritime ecosystem and cut logistics costs.
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