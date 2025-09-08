India may open door for satcom firms to serve foreign markets
The move is a part of the draft rules under the new authorization regime for telecom, satellite operators, internet service providers, and others released by the DoT on Monday for stakeholders' feedback. The comments can be sent within 30 days after which final rules will be notified.
In a possible relief for satellite internet service providers such as Starlink, OneWeb, Jio Satellite and Amazon’s Kuiper, the Centre has proposed allowing them to use their satellite earth station gateways in India to serve users in other countries. The government also wants the companies to roll out satellite internet services within a year of spectrum being assigned.