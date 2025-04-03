Industry
Trump hits Indian exports with 26% reciprocal tariff, medtech industry sounds alarm
Summary
- Washington’s 26% tariff move threatens to disrupt India’s medtech exports, adding pressure on a sector already grappling with regulatory hurdles. Industry leaders warn that the levy could shift market dynamics, forcing Indian manufacturers to rethink their U.S. strategy.
India’s medical device industry is bracing for a major disruption as the US imposes a steep 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian exports.
