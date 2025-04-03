“While India may seemingly gain a marginal price advantage over China (8%) in certain low-risk, high-volume consumables, the real impact may not be significant if our prices were higher than 15% and the impact has to be further studied compared to other competing nations," said Himanshu Baid, managing director of Poly Medicure Ltd, a medical device manufacturer specializing in infusion therapy, oncology, anesthesia, respiratory care, urology, gastroenterology, surgery, dialysis, and more.