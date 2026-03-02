NEW DELHI: Escalating military tensions in West Asia are beginning to disrupt travel and trade links critical to India’s medical value tourism and pharmaceutical exports, as airspace restrictions and shipping detours threaten to slow patient flows and raise logistics costs.
West Asia tensions rattle India’s medical tourism, pharma trade
SummaryFlight cancellations and shipping delays from escalating West Asia tensions threaten patient mobility and look set to raise export logistics costs.
