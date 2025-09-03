From tables to takeout: India’s middle class cuts back on eating out
Suneera Tandon 5 min read 03 Sept 2025, 10:08 am IST
Summary
Despite cooling inflation and rising confidence, middle-class households are cutting back on eating out, pushing QSRs like Domino’s, KFC, and Barbecue Nation to lean harder on delivery.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI: Restaurant tables are emptier, but delivery bikes are busier, as India’s middle class cuts back on dining out despite easing inflation and rising confidence.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story