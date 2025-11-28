Mineral security pivot: Steel ministry orders SAIL, NDMC to acquire critical assets abroad
Dipali Banka , Abhishek Law 6 min read 28 Nov 2025, 02:44 pm IST
The move highlights the Indian government’s strategic shift towards ensuring mineral security through direct ownership of mines and assets, and reducing reliance on foreign imports.
Mumbai, New Delhi: Indian public-sector companies, led by Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), are scouting for mineral asset blocks abroad, including coking coal, limestone and critical minerals such as copper and lithium, after receiving specific instructions to do so from their parent ministry. The companies are eyeing geographies such as Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Southeast Asia.
