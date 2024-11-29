Industry
India to come up with mitigation action for high carbon-emitting sectors like steel, cement, refineries, fertilisers
SummaryThe Indian government is gearing up for significant carbon emission reductions in industries through innovative technologies like carbon capture and clean coal. With a commitment to net-zero emissions by 2070, this initiative is crucial for the country's climate goals.
New Delhi: The Union government plans to come up with mitigation action based on carbon capture and clean coal for industries that are among the biggest emitters of gases that cause global warming, Niti Aayog member V. K. Saraswat said in an interview.
