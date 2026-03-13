NEW DELHI: India’s steadily rising mobile phone exports, which generated $11 billion in revenue in the first six months of the current fiscal, are expected to take a multi-billion-dollar hit as a result of a prolonged impact of the Iran war on consumption, imports and freight transit in the Gulf region.
Gulf war shadow: India's $11 billion mobile phone export success story now faces a $3 billion challenge
SummaryIndia's booming mobile phone exports are vulnerable as analysts project a $2 billion-3 billion loss due to the conflict in the Gulf region. EMS companies, heavily reliant on West Asian markets, are particularly exposed to trade disruption and reduced demand.
