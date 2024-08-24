Industry
India aims to bring moon soil by 2027, buoyed by success of Chandrayaan-3
Summary
- If successful, India will join an elite club of countries to have brought the lunar soil to the earth, after the US, the erstwhile Soviet Union, and most recently China.
New Delhi: India now aims to bring lunar soil to the earth within the next three years, after it created history last year when its moon mission became the first to land near the lunar south pole.
