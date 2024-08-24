India aims to bring moon soil by 2027, buoyed by success of Chandrayaan-3

Read more: How student teams from India are building Mars rovers in their own backyard

“We have steadily made progress as a space-faring nation since the inception of our space programme in 1969. Now, India is looking to go beyond its soft landing by bringing back lunar soil for further experiments during the Chandrayaan-4 mission, which we have targeted for 2027. We’re also working on the first modules of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (Indian Space Station) by 2028, and by 2030, we’ll look to make sure that we do not pollute space and avoid all collisions by ensuring that our decommissioned satellites fall back on the earth," Somanath said.