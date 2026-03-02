After US tariffs, war on Iran deepens MSME stress

“We are fortunate that our goods are not stuck in transit,” said Sushma Morthania, director at Shezar Technologies, which exports electronic components worth around ₹50 lakh each month. Nearly 40% of her shipments go to West Asia, Europe, and parts of Latin America via Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port. She said some buyers placed orders on hold for at least a week ahead of the conflict, adding that storage constraints make it costly for smaller firms to hold finished inventory.