Just as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were adjusting to lower US tariffs, fresh challenges have emerged at the close of 2025-26 as the US-Iran conflict disrupts key shipping lanes and trade routes in West Asia.
After US tariffs, war on Iran deepens MSME stress
SummaryAny relief from lower US tariffs has been eroded by higher freight and insurance costs and renewed transit disruptions due to the US-Iran war.
