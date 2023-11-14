India mulls five-year tax cuts for electric vehicles amid bid to woo Elon Musk's Tesla
The Narendra Modi-led government is considering tax cuts on the import of completely built units of electric vehicles for up to five years.
The Indian government may soon cut taxes on the import of electronic vehicles. An EV policy is reportedly in the works and the country is also contemplating an import tax cut for some vehicles from the UK as part of a free-trade deal. The updates came even as Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited a Tesla plant on Monday and noted that the US car maker was on its way to double its components imports from India.