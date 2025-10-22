India introduces standards for NavIC location receivers as it looks to replace America’s GPS
The new framework, developed by Bureau of Indian Standards, will ensure that all NavIC-compatible devices consistently meet accuracy, testing and performance benchmarks, paving the way for large-scale commercial integration.
New Delhi: To enable wider adoption of Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), India’s localised version of America’s Global Positioning System (GPS), the Indian government has for the first time introduced comprehensive standards for NavIC receivers, two officials told Mint.