New Delhi: To enable wider adoption of Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), India’s localised version of America’s Global Positioning System (GPS), the Indian government has for the first time introduced comprehensive standards for NavIC receivers, two officials told Mint .

The government wants all location-based services, navigation devices, and mobile applications in the country to use NavIC, a satellite navigation system developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), to reduce India’s dependence on foreign systems such as GPS, the officials added.

The move is in line with the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) initiative, the core objective of which is to reduce reliance on imports and boost indigenous production across various sectors, especially defence, manufacturing, and technology, they said.

The new framework, developed by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), will ensure that all NavIC-compatible devices consistently meet accuracy, testing and performance benchmarks, paving the way for large-scale commercial integration across sectors such as transportation, disaster management, agriculture, and digital infrastructure, they said.

Also Read | Why cocoa farmers are GPS mapping where their beans are grown

The plan is part of India’s broader strategy to build a robust, self-reliant satellite navigation ecosystem after it was denied access to high-precision GPS data during the 1999 Kargil conflict, which exposed its vulnerability and dependence on foreign systems for critical data, including timing signals vital to national security, transport and telecom operations.

In reply to Mint’s query, a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) spokesperson said it would initially be voluntary for manufacturers to obtain a BIS licence for NavIC receivers. This would allow them to demonstrate compliance with the new standards and ensure the quality and reliability of their devices, spokesperson added.

The move puts India alongside major economies that have developed their own satellite navigation systems, such as the US (GPS), Europe (Galileo), Russia (GLONASS), and China (BeiDou), and reflects a strategic shift towards self-reliance in space infrastructure.

NavIC provides accurate positioning information across India and up to 1,500 kilometres beyond its borders. Unlike the GPS, a global navigation system operated by the US Department of Defense, NavIC is under Indian civilian control and tailored to domestic needs, particularly in navigation, marine operations and disaster response.

Formerly known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), the project was formally approved by the Indian government in 2006. It was renamed NavIC in 2016 to mark the completion of the initial seven-satellite constellation. The system became fully operational in 2018 after the launch of a replacement satellite, IRNSS-1I, which was necessary due to the failure of the atomic clocks on the first satellite, IRNSS-1A.

Also Read | Tata's Nelco adopts a new path to its satellite internet ambition

Setting the standards

The BIS specifications define parameters for signal acquisition, tracking capability, positioning accuracy, timing precision, and resistance to interference, setting up a technical foundation for uniform and reliable performance.

According to the BIS document, reviewed by Mint, all certified receivers must support ISRO’s civilian Standard Positioning Service (SPS) signals transmitted in L1, L5, and S frequency bands, ensuring wide compatibility and robust reception across terrains.

The standards mandate a minimum position accuracy of 1.5 metres and timing precision of 50 nanoseconds, along with clear procedures for laboratory testing using Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) simulators and electromagnetic compatibility assessments.

“The standards will serve as a benchmark for all future NavIC-enabled consumer and industrial devices, including smartphones, in-vehicle navigation systems, and logistics platforms," said one of the officials cited above.

The second official said the move aligned with India’s goal of achieving technological sovereignty in critical digital infrastructure. “Standardisation ensures that NavIC-based systems deliver uniform accuracy and reliability, which is vital for scaling adoption across commercial and strategic applications," this official added.

What comes next?

Experts said the introduction of receiver standards marked a key milestone in India’s long-term plan to make NavIC mainstream.

R.K. Bhatnagar, director general, Voice of Indian Commtech Enterprises (VOICE), said, “At present, certification for NavIC receivers is voluntary, and the number of certifications obtained will reflect its success. If manufacturers see an advantage, they will adopt it. If the government mandates it, adoption will accelerate." VOICE is a consortium of Indian companies focused on developing and promoting indigenous telecommunications technology, including 4G and 5G networks.

He added, “This is just the first step. Many more need to follow, including close coordination with the ministry of electronics and IT and the department of telecommunications to move from certification to widespread adoption. If the government decides to make it mandatory because of security concerns, the situation could change significantly.".

With BIS standardisation in place, the government is expected to push for broader integration of NavIC into smartphones, automotive systems, and government-backed digital platforms.

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of Airtel, Jio, Samsung and Apple remained unanswered.