New pools of capital emerge for India's net-zero push as investors widen climate bets

Mumbai: New pools of long-term capital are emerging for India's energy transition, with investors broadening their focus beyond renewable power generation to include transmission, energy storage, and climate infrastructure.
Speaking at Mint's India Investment Summit during a discussion on the new economics of net zero, Ajay Chaudhary, chief executive officer of NIIF Infrastructure Finance Ltd (NIIF IFL), said, “The real game changer will be the entry of long-duration capital from sovereign wealth funds and pension funds into sustainable infrastructure.”
India's transition towards its 2070 net-zero target is expected to require significant investments across renewable energy, transmission networks, storage, electric mobility and other low-carbon infrastructure. As these sectors mature, investors said the financing landscape is also becoming more sophisticated.
"Construction-stage assets attract one category of investors. Once projects become operational and cash flows become predictable, another pool of capital is ready to take over those assets," Chaudhary said, adding that investors are increasingly specialising according to the level of risk they are willing to assume.
He said the market is already witnessing the emergence of dedicated investment vehicles targeting climate infrastructure. "We are seeing investors create dedicated platforms with long investment horizons. Large private equity firms have already started transmission platforms with over a billion dollars of equity committed," he said.
Development finance institutions are also increasingly positioning themselves as catalysts to attract private capital into newer segments of the climate economy. "Our role is to invest where commercial capital is not yet willing to go. We look for opportunities where our capital can catalyse much larger pools of private investment," said Shilpa Kumar, managing director and head of India at British International Investment (BII).
As sectors mature and project risks reduce, a broader range of institutional investors is expected to participate, she said. "As sectors mature and projects become de-risked, you open them up to a much larger pool of capital," Kumar said. She added that BII also actively seeks to bring in like-minded institutional investors alongside its own investments.
"One of the things we focus on is whether other investors with similar ESG standards and a willingness to finance these sectors can join us on that journey," Kumar said. BII had recently invested nearly $300 million alongside Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners in one platform, while another investment later attracted a global fund focused on Africa and Asia after project risks had reduced.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards are expanding the investor universe. "Strong ESG performance improves the long-term sustainability of businesses and enables them to attract follow-on capital," Kumar said.
This comes even as lenders maintain that financing availability in India remains robust. "Nearly 96% of the debt flowing into India is domestic capital. Foreign debt accounts for only about 4%. The bulk of the money flowing into India is Indian money," said Ashok Kumar Sharma, deputy managing director, chief credit officer and chief sustainability officer at State Bank of India.
Sharma added that liquidity has remained ample in the banking system. "Money is not the issue. Banks have consistently been sitting on surplus liquidity of around ₹4 lakh crore for many years," he said.
The panelists said the next phase of India's climate financing story will be shaped less by the availability of capital and more by the ability to create bankable, de-risked projects capable of attracting increasingly diverse pools of long-term investors.
Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.
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