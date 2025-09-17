Will legal troubles in the US weigh on India’s obesity drug boom?
- More than 1,800 lawsuits have been filed in the US over alleged severe side effects caused by blockbuster weight-loss drugs. Could this cast a shadow on the boom expected in India for such drugs as Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s and others gear up to launch cheaper versions of Ozempic and Wegovy next year?
Indian drugmakers queuing up to launch copies of blockbuster weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy next year might have a perception crisis on their hands. More than 1,800 court cases have been filed in the US by users claiming they were not warned about the severe side effects of these medications.