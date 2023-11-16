India offers UPI tech cooperation to Seychelles

“There are many countries in the world who have similar problems we had before the advent of UPI. These are financial inclusion, supporting rural economies, FinTech incubation, transparency and other things. We are looking at partnering with those countries to help them create their own version of UPI in a very sovereign manner. And this outreach includes not only technology sharing but also sharing business know-how, which the way we operate this platform. So that’s the first part which we also call “infrastructure build"," Shukla had told Mint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}