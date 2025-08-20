The journey of India’s online gaming industry
India's online gaming industry faces a potential complete ban as a draft bill is proposed in the Lok Sabha. Mint chalks out the start of online gaming startups in India, key milestones, GST hurdles, state bans and more.
The future of India’s online gaming industry hangs by a thread, with a draft bill in the Lok Sabha proposing a complete ban on such platforms. Gaming industry bodies warned that the move would “strike a death knell" for the sector, which employs thousands and has attracted billions in investment.