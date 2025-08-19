India's online gaming industry awaits Supreme Court ruling amid discord
Shouvik Das 4 min read 19 Aug 2025, 10:58 AM IST
After five months of arguments, the fate of a ₹15,000-crore industry hangs by a thread—snared in state bans, tax disputes, and stalled regulation.
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has wrapped up months of hearings that could decide the fate of the country’s fast-growing online real-money gaming industry, an outcome with billions of dollars in taxes and regulation at stake.
