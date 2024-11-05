Industry
Indian OTT originals attract a third of viewers amid content discovery hurdles
SummaryDiverse audience preferences and content discoverability remain challenges, necessitating enhanced algorithms and targeted marketing strategies for broader reach.
The most popular Indian OTT originals such as Panchayat and The Family Man clocked in viewership of 30-40 million, or just about one-third of the country’s overall paid streaming universe, which experts said was a “fairly decent trend."
