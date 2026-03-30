NEW DELHI: The West Asia conflict is hitting Gulf and European travel in the short term, but hotel groups are already looking to India for the long term. With millions of young passport holders and outbound trips rising year after year, the country represents a far bigger prize, according to Christopher Hartley, chief executive, Global Hotel Alliance (GHA).
'West Asia conflict may hit summer travel, but India remains hospitality’s biggest long-term prize'
SummaryShort-term disruption from the West Asia conflict is weighing on bookings to the Gulf and Europe, but rising outbound travel from India is emerging as a bigger long-term growth driver for global hotel groups.
NEW DELHI: The West Asia conflict is hitting Gulf and European travel in the short term, but hotel groups are already looking to India for the long term. With millions of young passport holders and outbound trips rising year after year, the country represents a far bigger prize, according to Christopher Hartley, chief executive, Global Hotel Alliance (GHA).
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