'West Asia conflict may hit summer travel, but India remains hospitality’s biggest long-term prize'

Travel to West Asia is still disrupted and could shift flows in the near term, he said, but the broader trajectory of demand is unlikely to change. “The question now is really if it can be resolved in April. If yes, then hotels have a chance to recover by the latter part of the year. We don't expect much business to come till May. As a result, there will be a very busy October-December period, where Dubai will be crammed," Hartley, who was in India recently, told Mint.