India to boost production of combat medicines, pharma dept told to prepare list of drugs
SummaryIn a war-like situation, health expenditure significantly goes up due to higher demand for medical care, particularly for combat-related injuries and the mental health impacts of conflict.
New Delhi: India plans to increase the production of combat medicines, including drugs to treat burns, blood replenishers for treatment of trauma injuries such as gunshot wounds, and orthopedic implants.
