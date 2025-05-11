New Delhi: India plans to increase the production of combat medicines, including drugs to treat burns, blood replenishers for treatment of trauma injuries such as gunshot wounds, and orthopedic implants.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has been tasked to come up with a list of such medicines and ensure an increase in their production to mitigate health risk from the ongoing conflict with Pakistan.

The top drug price regulator—National Pharmaceutical Price Regulator (NPPA)—has been directed by the Centre to ensure that the prices of such pharmaceutical items are brought under control.

“The department of pharmaceuticals along with the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) is preparing a list of all such medicines used for the treatment of trauma and burn injury, bullet injury and wound etc, so that the production of such pharmaceutical items can be augmented in the country to deal with any health emergency, if needed," said an official familiar with the matter.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by the union health minister J.P. Nadda on Friday to review the preparedness of the health sector.

In a war-like situation, health expenditure significantly goes up due to higher demand for medical care, particularly for combat-related injuries and the mental health impacts of conflict.

Medicines and surgical equipment like painkillers, antibiotics, gauges, orthopedic implants, blood replenishers among other products are used for the treatment of trauma injuries, bullet or gunshot wounds, etc.

The official added that the top drug regulator has been tasked to review the companies which are manufacturing such products so that they can be and directed to increase the production of such items. “Similarly, the NPPA has to ensure the price control of these pharmaceutical items."

During the meeting, the government the reviewed the medical preparedness for handling emergency cases, deployment of ambulances; ensuring adequate availability of medical supplies including equipment, medicines, supply of blood vials and consumables; hospital readiness in terms of beds, ICU and HDU; deployment of BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri) Cubes, advanced mobile trauma care units etc.

“A 24*7 control and command centre is being set up in the health ministry to monitor ongoing efforts and support states in the present times and fulfil the requirements of the state/UT governments," the official said.

A senior doctor from the burns and plastic department at a government hospital said, “We are ready to tackle any health crisis and we have adequate number of beds, medical supplies etc. In the event of trauma injury or gun shot injury, medicines like painkillers, antibiotics and requirements of blood get increased."

Dr Mahesh Mangal, head of plastic surgery department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said that main war-related injuries are caused by blasts and burns. "A hospital’s trauma team comprising plastic surgeons, orthopedic surgeon, neuro surgeon, general surgeon etc, should be capable of saving the life of the patient. Requirement of combat medicine increases during this time—which are life-saving drugs, blood and blood products, fluids, dressings, oxygen, antibiotics and painkillers."

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered.