In charts: Will India’s passenger car market continue revving up after November surge?
Summary
Car registrations barely grew between January and September 2025, compared to the same period last year. But a turnaround in October and an unusually strong November suggest a recovery may be taking hold.
After a dull performance over much of 2025, India’s passenger vehicle market has finally begun showing signs of life, with October and November bringing welcome relief to the struggling segment.
