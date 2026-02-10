Computer sales hit a new record in 2025 as users look to replace covid-era laptops
The surge in sales of laptops contrasts with muted demand for smartphones, India’s largest consumer electronics category, which has remained below its covid-induced peak in 2021.
New Delhi: Computer makers sold a record 15.9 million personal computers including 11.4 million laptops in India in 2025, according to data from Counterpoint and two other market research firms. Sales surpassed the previous high achieved during covid many Indians looked to replace laptops they bought to work or study from home in the pandemic era, and companies struck fresh deals with governments and companies.