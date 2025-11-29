From APIs to innovation: India’s bulk drug makers ramp up CDMO bets
Jessica Jani 4 min read 29 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
India’s API makers are moving up the value chain, investing in R&D and contract development to capture global pharma opportunities as companies look beyond China.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI: Once focused on low-margin active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), India’s bulk drug manufacturers are stepping up their ambitions. Several are now pouring capital into research and development (R&D) to court global drugmakers for contract development and manufacturing work.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story