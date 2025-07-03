Bigger fonts, clearer tags: How the drug regulator is looking to redesign hard-to-read medicine labels
Priyanka Sharma 4 min read 03 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
In response to rising consumer complaints, India's drug regulator is set to implement new labelling norms for medicines that prioritise readability and help make informed choices
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Ever squinted at a medicine strip trying to find the expiry date, or popped a pill without knowing whether it’s branded or generic? You’re not alone.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story