Mint Explainer: ‘Traffic light’ warning system aims to shield Indian drug exporters from payment delays, defaults
The move directly addresses a surge in delayed payments, primarily from key growth markets in Africa and Latin America.
The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) is set to launch a ‘traffic light’ warning system to shield its 4,000 or so member companies from payment defaults by overseas buyers. This system will categorise international clients as red, yellow, or green based on their track record on payments, providing vital information on a client’s credibility and payment reliability at a glance.