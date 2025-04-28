Industry
India seeks detailed report on pharma exports to Pakistan ahead of a likely ban on all bilateral trade
SummaryIn light of the recent terror attack, India is reviewing its pharmaceutical exports to Pakistan. The Department of Pharmaceuticals has requested a report on exports over the past two years as it contemplates an embargo, following Pakistan's announcement to cease trade with India.
New Delhi: India’s Department of Pharmaceuticals has sought a detailed report on the quantum of drugs shipped to Pakistan for the past two years, ahead of a possible embargo on further exports, a person familiar with the matter said.
