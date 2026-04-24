The ongoing West Asia war has renewed urgency within the government to set up an India-based protection and indemnity (P&I) entity—tentatively referred to as the “India Club”—to provide third-party maritime insurance for coastal shipping and inland waterways.
Mint Explainer: Can India build its own P&I club amid rising global shipping risks?
SummaryAs war-risk premiums spike amid the West Asia war, India is reviving plans for a domestic P&I insurance pool to reduce reliance on global clubs and cushion shipping firms from volatile costs.
The ongoing West Asia war has renewed urgency within the government to set up an India-based protection and indemnity (P&I) entity—tentatively referred to as the “India Club”—to provide third-party maritime insurance for coastal shipping and inland waterways.
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