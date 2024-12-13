Also read | Govt plans new quality standards for textiles used in building work

The proposal to relax QCO norms for SMEs and permit limited imports for R&D is a progressive and much-needed step toward fostering innovation while balancing regulatory compliance, said Vinod Kumar, president of the India SME Forum. "QCOs, issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), aim to standardize product quality; however, compliance requires upgrading machinery, adopting new technologies, and meeting rigorous testing protocols, posing financial and operational difficulties for MSMEs. While large enterprises can absorb these costs due to economies of scale, smaller businesses face potential closures or market exit. We need a fully rounded solution to handle these challenges... Easing these norms acknowledges the unique constraints of smaller enterprises while reinforcing the country’s commitment to quality standards," Kumar added.