“India's aviation sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation," said Indiver Rastogi, president & group head, global business travel, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel. Indian airlines' fleet size has doubled to 800 in 10 years while domestic passenger traffic has jumped from 67 million to 152 million in the same period. “The ambitious expansion plans of airlines such as Air India and IndiGo, which includes the delivery of 150 additional wide-body aircraft by FY35 and further additions of A321 XLRs for medium-haul routes, are set to boost connectivity further," Rastogi added.