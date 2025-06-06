India plans critical mineral recycling scheme amid China supply worries
06 Jun 2025
Summary
The minerals under consideration for recycling include neodymium, dysprosium, terbium and samarium.
New Delhi: Amid concerns of rare earth magnet supplies from China, the Union ministry of mines is finalizing an incentive scheme for recycling critical minerals that are used in their manufacturing, top government officials said. The minerals under consideration for recycling include neodymium, dysprosium, terbium and samarium.
