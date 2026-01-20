Sensors, AI at core of India’s plan to modernise MSMEs, cut export rejections
The government is drawing up a plan to equip 72 million MSMEs with digital factory tools—such as machine monitoring and energy management systems—to help them meet export-market requirements, traceability and energy-efficiency standards.
New Delhi: India is planning a massive digital upgrade of its micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as part of a broader push to align domestic manufacturing with global quality, and sustainability standards, in a move aimed at improving export competitiveness and reducing shipment rejections.