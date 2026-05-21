Is that really buffalo meat or something else? A DNA test to verify is on the way

Dhirendra KumarVijay C Roy
4 min read21 May 2026, 05:45 AM IST
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India exported $5.21 billion worth of buffalo meat in FY26, making the sector strategically important.
Summary
An upcoming PCR-based DNA test aims to resolve one of the long-standing issues in India's buffalo exports: Traceability of the produce, and prevention of adulteration.

India, one of the world’s largest buffalo meat exporters, is planning a DNA-based testing system to strengthen meat verification and traceability, amid concerns over illegal meat exports and suspected mixing of banned cow meat with buffalo meat consignments, two people directly involved in the process said.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which reports to the consumer affairs ministry, has started a study to validate a real-time PCR-based test to detect buffalo DNA in foodstuff and feedstuff to check adulteration and improve species verification in animal-derived products, the people said on the condition of anonymity.

“The study's findings will pave the way for introducing new standards as the existing international ISO standards currently do not provide a dedicated method for buffalo DNA detection,” one of the two people cited above said. “Because processed or minced meat is difficult to identify visually, DNA/PCR testing is widely used internationally to verify the animal species and detect adulteration."

Also Read | Meat on your menu? Govt should know before your eatery opens

Clear identification

DNA-based testing refers to a scientific method that identifies the exact animal species in food products by analysing unique genetic material, helping regulators detect adulteration even in processed or mixed products. PCR, which stands for polymerase chain reaction, is a molecular laboratory technique to study DNA segments.

The proposed DNA-based system aims to help authorities scientifically verify the exact animal origin of meat products and strengthen confidence among importing countries. This comes in the backdrop of importing countries tightening food authentication and traceability norms following incidents of meat adulteration such as the 2013 European horse meat scandal.

Queries sent to the director general and spokesperson of BIS remained unanswered.

An industry executive said any new testing mechanism must strike a balance between stronger certification standards and smooth movement of consignments.

“The proposed DNA-based testing system for buffalo-origin material is a right step towards improving traceability. It would demonstrate India’s commitment to quality assurance. However, the process should be implemented in a manner that does not delay shipments, as export consignments are highly time-sensitive," said MD Abdulla, managing director of Andhra Pradesh-based AL Sami Agro Products Ltd.

Enforcement tool

Experts say PCR-based DNA testing could become a critical enforcement tool for India’s meat sector by enabling accurate species identification in processed products, where conventional inspection and protein-based testing methods often fail.

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“The ban on cow slaughter exists across most Indian states, but enforcement has long been constrained by the lack of a reliable tool to prove adulteration in processed or minced meat products. PCR testing fills that gap because DNA survives even in cooked and heavily processed products, allowing laboratories to accurately identify the animal species present,” said Ashwin Bhadri, founder and CEO of Equinox Labs, a food, water, and air testing and auditing laboratory.

As per Bhadri, the technology could significantly strengthen enforcement by enabling legally defensible species identification, but its effectiveness would depend on standardized testing protocols, robust sampling and chain-of-custody systems, and a sufficient network of accredited laboratories. “The intent is right. The technology is proven. The work now is in building the implementation framework to match,” he added.

“The proposed testing protocol could also help Indian exporters differentiate genuine buffalo meat products in international markets,” said the second person.

Export engine

India exported 1.25 million metric tonnes of buffalo meat valued at $4.16 billion to countries including Vietnam, Egypt, Malaysia, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia in FY25. Exports of buffalo meat increased to 1.42 million metric tonnes worth $5.21 billion in FY26, as per government data.

As per a draft of the proposed study reviewed by Mint, India has the world’s largest buffalo population at 109.9 million, and buffalo meat accounts for 19.05% of the country’s meat production. However, it also acknowledged risks of economically motivated adulteration, including mixing buffalo ghee with cow ghee and buffalo meat with mutton or chevon.

Also Read | Govt amends BIS rules to quicken product certification, tighten compliance norms

“BIS now plans a collaborative validation exercise involving at least 12 specialized molecular biology laboratories before developing it into a national standard,” this person said.

The validation process will evaluate sensitivity, specificity, reproducibility, and false-positive rates of the testing method. BIS has proposed that both false-positive and false-negative rates should remain below 5%.

Key export destinations for Indian buffalo meat include Vietnam, Egypt, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Iraq, the Philippines, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

Buffalo meat production in India is regionally concentrated, with Uttar Pradesh as the largest producer contributing 21.5% of the total output. Other major buffalo meat-producing states include Maharashtra (10.2%), Andhra Pradesh (9.3%), Bihar (7.8%), and Punjab (6.5%).

About the Authors

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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