Mint Explainer | Why financing is the missing link in India's e-truck and e-bus push

NEW DELHI: The heavy industries ministry is working on a dedicated financing scheme for electric trucks and buses as India seeks to decarbonise some of its most emissions-intensive transport segments.
Unlike electric two- and three-wheelers, heavy commercial EVs remain capital-intensive, with fleet operators and state transport undertakings (STUs) struggling to secure affordable financing because of concerns over battery life, resale value and vehicle utilization. Mint explains the rationale behind the government's latest move.
What is the aim of the proposed e-truck and e-bus financing scheme, and why now?
The scheme, currently in the works, is expected to reduce the upfront cost of electric buses and trucks. These vehicles cost about 2-2.5 times the price of diesel buses and trucks and are also significant contributors to transport sector greenhouse gas emissions. Trucks, for instance, make up a very small percentage of India’s overall vehicle fleet (about 3%), but are responsible for about a third of the emissions.