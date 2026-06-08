Mint Explainer | Why financing is the missing link in India's e-truck and e-bus push

Manas Pimpalkhare
3 min read8 Jun 2026, 01:38 PM IST
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India's electric bus market is already gaining traction, with sales rising 37% year-on-year to 5,356 units in FY26, while the electric truck segment remains at a nascent stage with about 840 units sold.
Summary
Heavy commercial EVs remain capital-intensive, with fleet operators and state transport undertakings struggling to secure affordable financing because of concerns over battery life, resale value and vehicle utilization

NEW DELHI: The heavy industries ministry is working on a dedicated financing scheme for electric trucks and buses as India seeks to decarbonise some of its most emissions-intensive transport segments.

Unlike electric two- and three-wheelers, heavy commercial EVs remain capital-intensive, with fleet operators and state transport undertakings (STUs) struggling to secure affordable financing because of concerns over battery life, resale value and vehicle utilization. Mint explains the rationale behind the government's latest move.

What is the aim of the proposed e-truck and e-bus financing scheme, and why now?

The scheme, currently in the works, is expected to reduce the upfront cost of electric buses and trucks. These vehicles cost about 2-2.5 times the price of diesel buses and trucks and are also significant contributors to transport sector greenhouse gas emissions. Trucks, for instance, make up a very small percentage of India’s overall vehicle fleet (about 3%), but are responsible for about a third of the emissions.

Battery-powered zero-emission buses and trucks could reduce emissions, propelling India towards its goal of becoming a net-zero emitter by 2070.

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The initiative has also gained urgency amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has disrupted energy trade through the Strait of Hormuz and heightened concerns over India's energy security. India imports nearly 90% of its crude oil requirements.

How is this scheme different from earlier electric mobility support schemes?

The key difference lies in its target audience. Previous central government programmes largely focused on electrifying buses operated by state and municipal transport agencies. The new financing scheme aims to accelerate adoption among private fleet operators, who account for roughly 85% of India's more than two million buses.

The PM E-Drive scheme was the first central programme to offer incentives for electric trucks, earmarking 500 crore from its 10,900-crore outlay to support the deployment of 5,600 e-trucks.

The support mechanism will also differ. While PM E-Drive relies on direct subsidies, the new scheme is expected to use tools such as interest subvention and credit guarantees to reduce financing costs and address lender concerns over asset risk.

As a result, the programme is expected to involve a wider set of stakeholders, including the government, financiers, vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators.

What does it mean for these stakeholders?

For the government, the scheme represents an effort to tackle one of the biggest barriers to clean mobility: access to financing. In August 2025, NITI Aayog identified financing constraints as a critical hurdle to the adoption of electric buses and trucks, noting that an electric bus can cost around 1 crore, compared with less than 50 lakh for some diesel alternatives.

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Shifting from a diesel bus to an electric bus will ensure greater reduction in emissions and fossil fuel use than transitioning from a petrol two-wheeler to an electric alternative, auto sector analysts have told Mint.

For vehicle makers, it builds a resilient demand for such vehicles, as better financing will likely lead to more fleet operators choosing electric buses and trucks, as these zero-emission vehicles can be cheaper to operate than diesel vehicles provided they run a specific distance periodically.

The total cost of ownership of an electric vehicle is reportedly lower than that of a diesel vehicle, but only if the electric vehicle runs for a specified period of time with minimal downtime.

Why does it matter?

According to experts, accelerating the adoption of electric public and freight transport represents the next major phase of India’s clean mobility transition. India also needs to scale up its electric vehicle charging infrastructure in line with the rollout of new e-trucks and e-buses.

Also Read | India relaxes sourcing rules to speed up electric bus, truck production

“This is especially important because electric commercial vehicles run on very large batteries, which need rapid charging, effectively putting pressure on the power grid,” Shyamasis Das, fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress, a New-Delhi based think-tank, had earlier told Mint.

While e-trucks are a nascent market in India with sales of medium-and-heavy-duty electric trucks reaching about 840 units in FY26, electric bus demand in the country has gained some traction, with sales rising 37% year-on-year to 5,356 units in FY26, Vahan data showed.

About the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

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