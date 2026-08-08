Centre plans global standard to improve gas pipeline efficiency

To strengthen India’s energy infrastructure, the Centre is working to improve the efficiency and durability of the country's gas transportation network by adopting an internationally recognised quality standard for friction-reduction coatings used inside steel gas pipelines.
The proposal comes as India accelerates the expansion of its natural gas pipeline network amid heightened energy security concerns following the West Asia war. The government aims to raise natural gas's share in the energy mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6.5%, driven by wider adoption of piped natural gas and greater use of gas in long-haul transport.