India plans semiconductor buildout with ₹7,100 crore incentives in FY27

Dhirendra Kumar
4 min read22 Jun 2026, 05:30 AM IST
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The government expects the funding to attract about ₹15,000 crore in fresh investment and generate around 4,700 jobs.(Pixabay)
Summary
The Centre aims to support one chip fab, nine manufacturing facilities and 30 design firms as it expands efforts to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

India is stepping up its bid to build a domestic semiconductor supply chain, with the Centre planning to disburse 7,100 crore in incentives this fiscal year under a fresh set of project targets spanning chip fabrication, manufacturing and design, according to two government officials aware of the development.

The government expects the funding to attract about 15,000 crore in fresh investment and generate around 4,700 jobs.

Under the fiscal year 2027 (FY27) plan, the department of expenditure (DoE) has tasked the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) with supporting one semiconductor fabrication (fab) unit, nine semiconductor manufacturing facilities and 30 semiconductor design companies under the Modified Programme for Development of Semiconductor and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India, the officials said, requesting anonymity.

The semiconductor fab unit will receive 2,000 crore in fiscal support and is expected to attract 4,000 crore in investments and generate employment for 1,500 people.

Also Read | India needs up to $180 bn semiconductor investments over a decade: NITI Aayog

In addition, the nine units under the scheme for compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, sensors, discrete semiconductor fabs and semiconductor assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP)/outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (Osat) facilities will receive 5,000 crore in fiscal support and are expected to attract around 11,000 crore in investments, generating employment for about 3,000 people.

Separately, under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, MeitY will support 30 semiconductor design companies with 100 crore to develop 10 semiconductor intellectual property (IP) cores and employ 200 design professionals.

“The DoE has allocated 7,100 crore for incentive disbursal in FY27 under the programme, with the clear objective of strengthening domestic semiconductor manufacturing and design capabilities,” said one of government officials cited earlier.

Targeted incentive disbursal in the previous fiscal was about 4,000 crore, with actual disbursal figures yet to be released.

Also Read | A shadow of rare earths looms over Tata's semiconductor factory

Queries emailed on 16 June to the ministries of finance and electronics and information technology remained unanswered till press time.

Building the ecosystem

India launched a 76,000 crore semiconductor mission in December 2021 to develop a domestic semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem and reduce dependence on imports in critical technologies.

The dozen projects approved under the India Semiconductor Mission include Tata Electronics' semiconductor fabrication facility at Dholera in Gujarat, being set up in partnership with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (PSMC). Other approved projects include Micron Technology's assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) facility and CG Semi's outsourced Osat facility at Sanand, as well as Tata Electronics' assembly and test facility at Jagiroad in Assam.

In May this year, the Union cabinet approved two additional semiconductor projects in Gujarat, including an integrated compound semiconductor fabrication and ATMP facility by Crystal Matrix Ltd and an Osat facility by Suchi Semicon Pvt. Ltd.

Industry experts said the government's approach reflects a push to build capabilities across the semiconductor value chain rather than focus solely on manufacturing.

Ajai Chowdhry, founder of HCL, said the direction looks promising. “It is critical for India to build domestic semiconductor manufacturing capacity. I think the government is largely focused on displays and is also looking at another large fab project. They would like to attract a strong global brand and establish credibility in semiconductor manufacturing,” Chowdhry said.

“The good news is that they are looking at supporting 30 design companies. That is a very positive initiative because, in my view, India's strength lies in chip design. We have a large pool of VLSI talent, and if there is a strong focus on design, it could be a very effective strategy,” he added.

Queries sent on 20 June to Micron Technology and HCL-Foxconn remained unanswered. A Tata Electronics spokesperson declined to comment, saying that the company does not comment on policy matters.

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“Countries across the world are competing to attract semiconductor investments, and India's approach is focused on building a complete domestic ecosystem spanning fabrication, packaging, testing and design. The objective is not just to attract investments but to develop indigenous capabilities, reduce import dependence in critical technologies and strengthen the country's position in the global semiconductor value chain,” said R.K. Bhatnagar, a technology expert and a former advisor to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY India, said that by combining robust fiscal incentives with a focus on comprehensive ecosystem development, India can effectively mitigate geopolitical vulnerabilities.

“This collaborative approach between the government and the private sector will not only fulfil domestic requirements but also position India as a stable, reliable, and trusted partner in the global semiconductor value chain,” he said, adding that global disruptions, like the recent magnet shortages that impacted automotive manufacturing, highlight the strategic necessity of a self-sustaining base.

About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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