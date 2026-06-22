India plans semiconductor buildout with ₹7,100 crore incentives in FY27

India is stepping up its bid to build a domestic semiconductor supply chain, with the Centre planning to disburse ₹7,100 crore in incentives this fiscal year under a fresh set of project targets spanning chip fabrication, manufacturing and design, according to two government officials aware of the development.
The government expects the funding to attract about ₹15,000 crore in fresh investment and generate around 4,700 jobs.
Under the fiscal year 2027 (FY27) plan, the department of expenditure (DoE) has tasked the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) with supporting one semiconductor fabrication (fab) unit, nine semiconductor manufacturing facilities and 30 semiconductor design companies under the Modified Programme for Development of Semiconductor and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India, the officials said, requesting anonymity.