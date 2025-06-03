India to build its first polar research vessel in Kolkatta with Norway's help

In a major boost to India’s capabilities in polar and ocean research, the country is set to build its first polar research vessel (PRV). Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) and Norway-based Kongsberg signed a memorandum of understanding in Oslo on Tuesday paving the way for India to build the vehicle.

GRSE, which has experience in constructing complex maritime platforms such as warships, and survey vessels, will build this PRV in its yard in Kolkata.

The partnership marks an important milestone for India’s shipbuilding sector. While GRSE will receive design expertise for developing the PRV, Goa-based National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research will be able to use the indigenously built vehicle for its research activities in the polar and southern ocean realms.

“The vessel will be equipped with the latest scientific equipment, enabling our researchers to explore the oceans’ depths, study marine ecosystems, and unlock new insights into our planet’s past, present, and future,” Sarbananda Sonowal, India’s minister of ports, shipping and waterways, said in a press statement.

Sonowal, who attended the MoU signing ceremony in Oslo, is on a five-day official visit to Norway to participate in the Nor-Shipping maritime trade fair, as well as to Denmark, to strengthen India’s maritime relationship with the leaders of the Global Maritime.

On 28 May, earth sciences secretary M. Ravichandran told Mint that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) plans to acquire two multidisciplinary oceanographic research vessels at a cost of ₹1,000 crore each.

The two vessels, which will be built in India. will support deep-sea scientific surveys and sampling as part of the shipping ministry’s Deep Ocean Mission.

The vessels will be equipped with advanced laboratories and scientific equipment, including multibeam bathymetry systems, multichannel seismics, ocean profilers, seabed samplers, onboard analytical systems, and heavy-duty deck machinery.

“Each vessel will be capable of carrying researchers up to 6 km deep into the ocean to explore both living and non-living resources. Currently, we know only about 1% of the deep ocean floor,” Ravichandran told Mint.

On Tuesday, Sonowal invited Norwegian shipowners to invest in India’s growing maritime sector during a roundtable with the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association (NSA).

“We invite greater collaboration with Norway to build a green, smart, and resilient maritime ecosystem. Our growing partnership with Norway—reflected in Indian shipyards delivering next-gen vessels to Norwegian firms—showcases India’s emergence as a trusted, future-ready hub for cost-effective and sustainable maritime solutions,” he said.

Sonowal also highlighted key areas for India-Norway maritime collaboration. Pointing out that Indian shipyards hold 11% of NSA’s order book, he urged for further expansion of orders, including leveraging India’s ship-breaking credit note scheme.