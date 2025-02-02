The economic viability of touching far-fetched locations is tough to achieve especially because e-commerce is largely under penetrated in remote pincodes, Amitava Saha, managing director and chief executive officer of Xpressbees told Mint. “Most large logistics players are already present in most pin codes so the value India Post will bring is incremental at best. It’s not just the ability to serve, it also depends on the level of consumption in remote pin codes."