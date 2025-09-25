Das Potato! Meet the man who made Mehsana Asia’s french fries capital
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 25 Sept 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
In 2010, Haresh Karamchandani, an intrepid 32-year-old, from a family engaged in wholesale potato trading, set out to make french fries in Mehsana, Gujarat. He turned the region, and India, into an export powerhouse for processed potato products. This is his story.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mehsana/Ahmedabad: Can one make a fortune growing or selling potatoes? The question may appear as one loaded with irony to a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal or Bihar, the top producers of the tuber in India. In these states, low prices often push growers to abandon their harvest by the roadside. Or plough the spuds back into the field. This happens once every few years when a record harvest pulls down prices to rock bottom levels, even lower than growing and harvesting costs.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story