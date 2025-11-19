Mint Explainer | Why India's CEA is pushing for power transmission asset monetization
The CEA says a well-planned asset monetization programme could be a source of resource mobilization for capital expenditure in the power transmission space.
NEW DELHI: With exponential growth in India’s energy transition requirements, power transmission has emerged as a key component of this green push. The Central Electricity Authority, which advises the government on policy matters, recently came up with a draft plan to monetize intra-state transmission assets such as power lines and towers.