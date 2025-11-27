India preps to meet 6x surge in battery storage demand by 2047
India’s current energy storage capacity as of June 2025 is 490 MWh, according to estimates from the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE). The new plan in the works would imply a 6x increase in capacity over the next 22 years.
NEW DELHI : India is preparing to meet a projected cumulative battery energy storage capacity of nearly 3 terawatt-hours (TWh) by 2047 across electric mobility, power, and electronic components, according to two people aware of the development, with electric vehicles (EVs) expected to contribute a third of the demand.