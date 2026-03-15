NEW DELHI: India has allowed electric truck and bus makers to import rare earth magnet traction motors till September 2026 under the ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme, to ease component shortages and support early electric vehicle (EV) deployments.
India relaxes sourcing rules to speed up electric bus, truck production
SummaryThis comes at a time when demand for electric trucks and buses has risen in 2025. In 2025, sales of electric buses rose 22% from a year earlier to 4,408 units. So far this year, more than 1,100 units have been sold. Sales of electric trucks grew 152% to 566 units in 2025.
NEW DELHI: India has allowed electric truck and bus makers to import rare earth magnet traction motors till September 2026 under the ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme, to ease component shortages and support early electric vehicle (EV) deployments.
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