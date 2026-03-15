India relaxes sourcing rules to speed up electric bus, truck production

EV push

Analysts said that the government's move to extend relaxation was a pragmatic step to increase sales of zero-emission commercial electric vehicles (EVs). “Electric trucks in India are still at a nascent stage, and the sector needs policy support to achieve the initial scale required for market takeoff. In that context, temporary relaxations that allow the import of critical components such as rare-earth magnet traction motors under the PM E-Drive scheme are a pragmatic step. They help ensure that early deployments are not delayed due to supply chain constraints,” said Amit Bhatt, India managing director of the International Council on Clean Transportation, a global think-tank.