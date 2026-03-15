India relaxes sourcing rules to speed up electric bus, truck production

Manas Pimpalkhare
3 min read15 Mar 2026, 06:05 PM IST
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Analysts said that the government's move to extend relaxation was a pragmatic step to increase sales of zero-emission commercial EVs.
Summary
This comes at a time when demand for electric trucks and buses has risen in 2025. In 2025, sales of electric buses rose 22% from a year earlier to 4,408 units. So far this year, more than 1,100 units have been sold. Sales of electric trucks grew 152% to 566 units in 2025.

NEW DELHI: India has allowed electric truck and bus makers to import rare earth magnet traction motors till September 2026 under the 10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme, to ease component shortages and support early electric vehicle (EV) deployments.

This is the second time that rules for local manufacturing have been relaxed for these vehicle segments. Earlier in September 2025, the ministry of heavy industries (MHI) had deferred the deadline till March 2026 to stop imports of this component under the scheme's sourcing rules.

In a 13 March notification, the government has allowed the use of imported traction motor sub-assemblies in electric trucks and buses till 1 September 2026.

PM E-Drive, or Prime Minister Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement, scheme aims to promote electric mobility in the country by subsidising electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

Also Read | Tender for 6,230 electric buses deferred by a month

While rare earth magnet-free motors are being used in electric two-wheelers and some electric three-wheelers, larger electric vehicles need to import sub-assemblies where the magnets are already fused with the motor.

Mint reported on 29 December that e-bus and e-truck makers were seeking a one-year relaxation in localisation rules under the scheme.

EV push

Analysts said that the government's move to extend relaxation was a pragmatic step to increase sales of zero-emission commercial electric vehicles (EVs). “Electric trucks in India are still at a nascent stage, and the sector needs policy support to achieve the initial scale required for market takeoff. In that context, temporary relaxations that allow the import of critical components such as rare-earth magnet traction motors under the PM E-Drive scheme are a pragmatic step. They help ensure that early deployments are not delayed due to supply chain constraints,” said Amit Bhatt, India managing director of the International Council on Clean Transportation, a global think-tank.

However, as the market grows and volumes increase, it will be important to progressively tighten localisation requirements to support domestic manufacturing capacity and strengthen the EV supply chain in India, said Bhatt.

About half of the PM E-Drive scheme’s 10,900-crore outlay is dedicated to electric trucks and buses, with 4,391 crore for electric buses and 500 crore for clean trucks.

The scheme has allocated a cumulative 4,891 crore towards subsidizing the cost of more than 14,000 e-buses and 5,500 e-trucks, with each e-bus getting a subsidy of 20-35 lakh, and each e-truck getting 2-9 lakh.

Also Read | What do India’s draft battery identity number guidelines mean for EVs?

This comes at a time when demand for electric trucks and buses has risen in 2025. In 2025, sales of electric buses rose 22% from a year earlier to 4,408 units. So far this year, more than 1,100 units have been sold. Sales of electric heavy and medium goods vehicles, subsidised under the PM E-Drive scheme, grew 152% to 566 units in 2025, according to data from the government’s Vahan portal.

The rare earth magnet supply crunch sent shockwaves across the world when it began in April 2025. China, which controls about 60% of global rare earth mining and over 90% of processing and magnet manufacturing capacity, halted exports of these crucial magnets, sending manufacturers across sectors such as defence, electronics, renewable energy, and automobile manufacturing, into a frenzy.

Indian automakers also sought relaxations in domestic sourcing rules under crucial electric vehicle incentive schemes such as the PM E-Drive scheme and the 25,938-crore production-linked scheme for automobiles and auto parts.

Automakers that do not meet the domestic value addition criteria cannot claim incentives under the scheme. These incentives are crucial for margins of manufacturers and operators, especially for electric trucks and buses, which can cost more than twice the price of their diesel counterparts.

A standard electric bus, as well as a heavy electric truck, costs about 1-1.25 crore, while similar diesel variants can cost approximately 25-50 lakh.

Also Read | Govt aims to disburse ₹80 crore subsidy for EV charging points by end of FY26

Under the PM E-Drive scheme, automakers are expected to follow the phased manufacturing programme (PMP), which enlists components that manufacturers are not allowed to import after a certain cut-off date.

A spokesperson for Pune-based e-bus maker EKA Mobility had told Mint in December that rare earth magnet supply is critical to completing orders in recent tenders.

In December, India completed a 10,900-bus tender under the PM E-Drive scheme, in which EKA Mobility was awarded about 3,400 buses in various cities.

The EKA spokesperson also said developing alternatives to the rare earth magnet technology and commercialising it may take about two years. “Developing and industrializing alternatives to rare-earth magnet topologies also involve significant R&D, testing, and validation, which typically takes at least two years before they can be introduced into the supply chain at scale,” the spokesperson had said earlier.

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