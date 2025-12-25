The parliamentary standing committee on coal, mines and steel has recommended the promotion of so-called ‘urban mines’—the recovery of minerals from waste streams such as used batteries and discarded electronics—as part of its recommendations on mineral and metal self-reliance made on 17 December.
Mint Explainer | Can battery scrap secure India’s rare earth future?
SummaryAs India chases rare earth security, policymakers are turning to an unlikely source: waste. Battery scrap and used magnets are emerging as a strategic supplement to mining. Here's a dive into India's gameplan
The parliamentary standing committee on coal, mines and steel has recommended the promotion of so-called ‘urban mines’—the recovery of minerals from waste streams such as used batteries and discarded electronics—as part of its recommendations on mineral and metal self-reliance made on 17 December.
