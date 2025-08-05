Out of rare earths, India’s automakers turn to old tricks and new tech
Ayaan Kartik 9 min read 05 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
China’s curbs on rare earth magnets have thrown cold water over India’s ambition to become an electric vehicle manufacturing hub. The auto industry is belatedly trying to find ways to end its outright dependence on the middle kingdom. We take a look at the solutions they are working on.
New Delhi: On Monday, VinFast, a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, a large Vietnamese conglomerate, opened its electric vehicle (EV) plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The pure-play EV maker will use the plant to assemble its vehicles, and is expected to invest ₹16,000 crore on the facility in phases.
