Bengaluru: In the real estate boom cycle, the flight to quality and premiumization have been defining trends. In a panel discussion on ‘Premiumization in real estate: opportunities and risks,’ at the recent Mint India Investment Summit (MIIS), experts spoke about what homebuyers, investors and occupiers want when they are buying an apartment or renting an office space.
Real estate premiumization not a temporary trend, say experts
SummaryThe real estate sector is witnessing a permanent shift toward premiumization as buyers and companies prioritize global-standard quality over price. Driven by increased capital access and the need to retain talent, the luxury segment continues to grow even as mass-market housing demand cools.
Bengaluru: In the real estate boom cycle, the flight to quality and premiumization have been defining trends. In a panel discussion on ‘Premiumization in real estate: opportunities and risks,’ at the recent Mint India Investment Summit (MIIS), experts spoke about what homebuyers, investors and occupiers want when they are buying an apartment or renting an office space.
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