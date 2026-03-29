Real estate premiumization not a temporary trend, say experts

“GCCs are really changing how much demand there has been for offices, and that has also had a trickle-down effect on every other part of India. The more GCCs enter the country, the more job creation will be huge and will continue in the coming years, despite AI (artificial intelligence), etc. And so, all of that means that they want the best employees to work for their companies and attract the best talent,” Godbole said. Providing a high-quality environment is essential to a company's core values, he said. This has led to a 'premiumization' of the workplace, designed specifically to attract top-tier talent.