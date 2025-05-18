Gen…Next…Go! Meet India’s real estate scions
Madhurima Nandy 10 min read 18 May 2025, 05:48 PM IST
SummaryFamily-led real estate businesses Sattva, Prestige Estates, Brigade Enterprises, Omaxe and Embassy Group are gearing up to hand over the baton to the next generation. Meet the young leaders who will be tasked with taking these companies forward.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Bengaluru: By 10 each morning, Neel Virwani, the youngest son of Embassy Group chairman Jitu Virwani, is at their office in ‘Embassy ONE’, a premium mixed-use property, in Bengaluru. During his 10-hour days, Neel, 25, attends high-level meetings and discussions on projects at different stages—from land to launch.
